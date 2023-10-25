Security agencies discuss Israel-Palestine crisis in review meeting at J-K's Srinagar

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, October 25
Against the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East crisis, top security officials from Jammu and Kashmir gathered at the Indian Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar for a comprehensive security review meeting.
The discussions centred on the Middle East situation and various contingency scenarios, with particular attention to the impending winter season and its impact on regional security.
“A security review meeting of top officials of security agencies of Jammu & Kashmir was held in Headquarters 15 Corps at Srinagar to coordinate and strategise security in the Union Territory (J&K) in the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East crisis,” said Srinagar based defence spokesman Lt Col M K Sahu.
The meeting was co-chaired by Advisor to Governor of J&K, R R Bhatnagar and Army’s northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
It was also attended by J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, Army’s Srinagar based 15 Corps Commander and heads of intelligence agencies and security forces representatives from Union Territory.
“The situation in the Middle East was deliberated and various contingency scenarios dwelled on,” Sahu said.
He said the nuances of security in the region in relation to the onset of the winter season also came up for discussion.
The meeting discussed actions to enhance counter infiltration (CI) and counter terrorism (CT) in the approaching winter.
