Security agencies told to step up vigil

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 26

In order to work in coordinated and synergised manner by all security and intelligence agencies in the district, Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom on Tuesday chaired a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting which was attended by officers of Army, CAPF and other sister intelligence agencies.

All the officers of Army, CAPF and other intelligence agencies shared their views, suggestions and assessment on the present security scenario of the district. A threadbare discussion was held on the present security situation and other aspects related to security and various suggestions, measures and strategies were taken to put in place a joint and effective mechanism for efficient monitoring and security surveillance on ground.

The SSP emphasised upon officers to ensure alertness and vigil in their areas in view of winter festival in Bhaderwah, which is expected to witness large gathering of tourists and officers and other participants throughout the district.

The officers were advised to exercise effective area domination and surveillance on anti-social elements, social media monitoring so that mischievous persons and rumour mongers may not succeed to create any disturbance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district.

The officers were urged upon to work in coordinated and synergised manner so that all the security agencies in the district are on same page to handle any kind of situation effectively.

