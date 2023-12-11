Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

Srinagar/Jammu, December 11
As the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Article 370 on Monday, authorities strengthened security arrangements in sensitive parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in summer capital Srinagar and adjoining areas, officials said.
Leaders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) headed by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed to have been placed under house arrest, while certain restrictions were also placed on Gupkar Road housing the residence of prominent leaders including former chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti said they had been placed under house arrest with a posse of policemen deployed at their Khimber residence on the outskirts of the city.
Police, however, neither confirmed nor denied the development which came just a few hours before the expected judgement of the Supreme Court on the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate controversial Article 370 in August 2019.
The officials said policemen had been deployed in numbers on the road leading to high-security Gupkar and have restricted the movement of the people.
In contrast to the heightened security in Kashmir, the security situation and deployment of police and paramilitary forces were near normal in the winter capital Jammu.
Movement of vehicles escorting or carrying VIPs and protected persons in "troublesome areas" should also be avoided, an advisory issued by the inspector general of police, Kashmir zone, to all security forces and senior superintendents of police said.
The officials said strict vigil is being maintained across Jammu and Kashmir to maintain law and order.
