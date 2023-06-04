Security forces alert to infiltration bids: BSF

PTI

Srinagar, June 3

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said the melting of snow increases the chances of infiltration of militants along the Line of Control in Kashmir but security forces have upped their preparation to foil any such attempt.

“We are alert on the LoC. We conduct area domination and anti-infiltration role jointly with the Army. Snow has started melting along some areas which make those vulnerable to infiltration. We map these areas and then redistribute our deployment.

“The melting of snow increases the chances of infiltration but we have also upped our preparation to foil any such attempt,” BSF Inspector General of Kashmir Ashok Yadav told reporters here. Yadav was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of a walkathon, organised by the BSF part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said the security forces were actively working along the LoC to foil any attempt from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to push narcotics and weapons into the Valley.