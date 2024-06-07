 Security forces asked to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Security forces asked to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra

Security forces asked to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra

Security forces asked to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra

ADGP, Law and Order, J&K, Vijay Kumar, chairs a joint meeting with officers from the police, Army, and other agencies.



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 6

During the upcoming Amarnath yatra, security forces will enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities using advanced drone technology and real-time aerial monitoring over both pilgrimage routes—the Pahalgam and Baltal axes. This was revealed by ADGP Law and Order, J&K, Vijay Kumar, who ordered improvements in surveillance tactics and increased personnel deployment along the Amarnath pilgrimage routes.

While chairing a joint meeting with officers from the police, Army, and other agencies at the Police Control Room, he said identifying and assessing areas prone to vulnerabilities such as landslides, snow avalanches, and rockfalls to devise strategies for enhanced vigilance and proactive measures is mandatory.

Lt Gen Kumar reviews yatra preparedness

  • Ahead of the Amarnath yatra, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in Ramban district. The 52-day-long Amarnath yatra is beginning from June 29
  • The Army commander along with General officer Commanding White Knight Corps conducted an operational review of counter insurgency Delta Force, the Northern Command said on X
  • Based in Batote area, the Delta Force is part of the Rashtriya Rifles looking after the operational area of the region comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts

The ADGP also instructed the officers to reinforce security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the Amarnath Yatra route to identify and neutralize potential terror threats.

“Threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe, smooth and incident-free conduct of upcoming Shri AmarnathYatra,” the police statement said. The meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu Zone, IGP Kashmir Zone, IG BSF and others.

“The meeting addressed cut-off timing vis-a-vis concerns regarding local and tourist movement during the Yatra to ensure minimal disruption and inconvenience. It was emphasised that yatri or tourist vehicles would be taken to safe places/ yatra camps enroute if plying beyond designated cut-off timings at various points along the route. Concerned stakeholders were accordingly briefed on the protocol that prohibits Yatra and tourist vehicle movement beyond the specified timings,” the police statement said.

“They also emphasised the importance of preparedness and proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the yatris. They underscored the significance of collaboration among stakeholders and the implementation of robust contingency plans to effectively address any unforeseen challenges,” the statement said.

“They also directed that the services of specialised forces like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) may be utilised in order to get vulnerable points mapped so that these can be monitored on regular basis to enhance overall safety measures,” the statement added.

“As the pilgrimage approaches, ADGP assured the public that every possible measure would be taken to provide a secure and hassle-free experience for the devotees. He also urged the general public to cooperate with the security forces and follow the prescribed guidelines for their own convenience and safety,” the statement said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

2
Punjab

'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

3
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

4
Punjab

Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel

5
India

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

6
India

Rahul alleges Modi, Shah 'directly involved' in stocks crash 'scam'; BJP rubbishes charge

7
Punjab

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

8
India

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, detained

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds key meet on AAP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

10
Punjab

NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab linked with aides of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

NDA MPs to meet today to elect Modi as their leader

NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9

After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...

JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi

JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi

With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP

4 Indian medical students drown in Russia

4 Indian medical students drown in Russia

The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...

RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...

Farmers stand by cop, want dope test on actor Kangana

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today


Cities

View All

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Prices of mobile phones surge after police bust smuggling racket in Amritsar Central Jail

MC to start night sanitation in markets

Amritsar MC deploys water sprinkler to keep plants, surroundings cool

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Shocker: Chandigarh plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Zirakpur goes powerless

Chandigarh agent held for duping NRI of Rs 3.5 cr shares

Hit by truck in Mohali, cyclist battles for life

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

A victory for people: Atishi on SC order asking HP to release water

BJP accuses Kejriwal govt of playing ‘dirty politics’

INDIA bloc crumbles in Delhi, AAP to go solo in Assembly poll

Support of SCs, Sikhs instrumental in BJP’s victory, says Sachdeva

GST officer surrenders in court

GST officer surrenders in court

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice fails to enthuse Doaba farmers

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Anomalies found during hospital raids

21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker