Security forces asked to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 6

During the upcoming Amarnath yatra, security forces will enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities using advanced drone technology and real-time aerial monitoring over both pilgrimage routes—the Pahalgam and Baltal axes. This was revealed by ADGP Law and Order, J&K, Vijay Kumar, who ordered improvements in surveillance tactics and increased personnel deployment along the Amarnath pilgrimage routes.

While chairing a joint meeting with officers from the police, Army, and other agencies at the Police Control Room, he said identifying and assessing areas prone to vulnerabilities such as landslides, snow avalanches, and rockfalls to devise strategies for enhanced vigilance and proactive measures is mandatory.

Lt Gen Kumar reviews yatra preparedness Ahead of the Amarnath yatra, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in Ramban district. The 52-day-long Amarnath yatra is beginning from June 29

The Army commander along with General officer Commanding White Knight Corps conducted an operational review of counter insurgency Delta Force, the Northern Command said on X

Based in Batote area, the Delta Force is part of the Rashtriya Rifles looking after the operational area of the region comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts

The ADGP also instructed the officers to reinforce security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the Amarnath Yatra route to identify and neutralize potential terror threats.

“Threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe, smooth and incident-free conduct of upcoming Shri AmarnathYatra,” the police statement said. The meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu Zone, IGP Kashmir Zone, IG BSF and others.

“The meeting addressed cut-off timing vis-a-vis concerns regarding local and tourist movement during the Yatra to ensure minimal disruption and inconvenience. It was emphasised that yatri or tourist vehicles would be taken to safe places/ yatra camps enroute if plying beyond designated cut-off timings at various points along the route. Concerned stakeholders were accordingly briefed on the protocol that prohibits Yatra and tourist vehicle movement beyond the specified timings,” the police statement said.

“They also emphasised the importance of preparedness and proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the yatris. They underscored the significance of collaboration among stakeholders and the implementation of robust contingency plans to effectively address any unforeseen challenges,” the statement said.

“They also directed that the services of specialised forces like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) may be utilised in order to get vulnerable points mapped so that these can be monitored on regular basis to enhance overall safety measures,” the statement added.

“As the pilgrimage approaches, ADGP assured the public that every possible measure would be taken to provide a secure and hassle-free experience for the devotees. He also urged the general public to cooperate with the security forces and follow the prescribed guidelines for their own convenience and safety,” the statement said.

