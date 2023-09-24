Security forces bust 2 terror modules in J-K, arrest 5 ‘hybrid’ terrorists

Srinagar, September 24
Security forces on Sunday busted two terror modules in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district and arrested five "hybrid" terrorists, police said.
Two pistols, three hand grenades, one UBGL and some ammunition were seized from them, a police official said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Aitmad Ahmad Laway, Mehraj Ahmad Lone and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar, the official said.
He said an FIR has been registered at the Qaimoh police station and investigation is underway in the case.
