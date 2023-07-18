Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained

Poonch/Jammu, July 18
Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout and nabbed a person during their search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Tuesday.
Three grenades and other materials have been seized from the hideout, they said.
The search operation was being conducted by the Army and the special operations group in the Kala Jhula forest area.
Security was beefed up in Poonch town and vehicles plying on the roads were being examined as part of the search operation. On Monday, two terrorists were killed as troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers