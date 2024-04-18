Security forces destroy three tiffin IEDs in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Three ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IED) were recovered from a terrorist hideout in the border district of Poonch on Wednesday, just days before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in J&K.

The powerful tiffin IEDs were recovered in Mendhar sector of Poonch. The recovery was made from a terrorist hideout in the area and the explosives might have been used during the elections.

The police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who recovered the explosive termed it as a ‘major breakthrough’ ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Massive search operations were launched in the area to know about more such explosives hidden in forest area.

One of the IEDs, planted inside steel containers weighed over 15 Kg, wasfound hidden inside a cave hideout during a joint search operation by the police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles in the forest area of Sanai-Gursai in the Mendhar sub-division.

As per sources the bomb disposal squad seized the IEDs and destroyed all on them in a controlled explosion. Security forces had received an intelligence input after which the search operation was initiated in the area. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police accompanied the other security forces. 246 battalion of CRPF also accompanied during the search operation.

A senior police official said security forces are on their toes during the election time and are following every lead which is being generated through intelligence agencies regarding terrorists or terror hideouts. “This operation was also launched after an input by intelligence agencies. Search operations are continuing in forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch district,” said the official.

“We received an input about the likely hideout and suspicious movement in the upper Sanai at 4 am and subsequently launched a joint ‘search and destroy’ operation with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles.

“Three IEDs, one weighing 15 to 20 kgs, second eight to 10 kgs and third three to five kgs, having two mechanisms for initiating charge were recovered and destroyed,” CRPF officer Rajnesh Yadav said.

Yadav, who is second-in-command of the 246th battalion, said the seizure of the IEDs foiled terrorists’ plan to carry out an attack.

“This is an election time and terrorists are always on the lookout to disrupt elections by carrying out any sensational act,” he told reporters at the scene.

The officials said no one was arrested during the operation which concluded with the safe disposal of the seized IEDs.

Elections in Poonch which is a part of Anantnag constituency will be held on May 7.

