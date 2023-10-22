Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

Srinagar, October 22
Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.
“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army wrote in a post on X.
The army said contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists and a firefight ensued.
Six pistols and four hand grenades have been seized, the army said, adding that the operation is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Military spokesman Hagari says Israel plans to step up airst...
Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine
IAF’s C-17 transport aircraft carrying 6.5 tonnes of medical...
China ramped up troop presence, infrastructure along LAC in 2022: Pentagon report
Report says China also deployed one border regiment, support...
ICC World Cup: Shami stun Kiwis with first ball of his tournament as Young departs for 17
India opt to bowl against New Zealand; bring in Suryakumar a...
Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons
The accused posed as representatives of US companies and sol...