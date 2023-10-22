Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

PTI

Srinagar, October 22

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.

“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army wrote in a post on X.

The army said contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists and a firefight ensued.

Six pistols and four hand grenades have been seized, the army said, adding that the operation is under way.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar