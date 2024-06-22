Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Uri sector of J-K’s Baramulla; 2 militants believed dead

PTI

Srinagar, June 22

Two militants were believed to be killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

Army personnel noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir’s Uri sector, the officials said.

On being challenged, the militants opened fire, inviting a retaliation by the Army, the officials said.

They said there was an exchange of fire for some time which has now stopped.

Two militants are believed to have been killed, but their bodies have not been recovered yet as the area is on the LoC, the officials said.

The Army is maintaining a tight cordon in the area and efforts are on to recover the bodies, they added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar