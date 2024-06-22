Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Uri sector of J-K’s Baramulla; 2 militants believed dead

Srinagar, June 22
Two militants were believed to be killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.
Army personnel noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir’s Uri sector, the officials said.
On being challenged, the militants opened fire, inviting a retaliation by the Army, the officials said.
They said there was an exchange of fire for some time which has now stopped.
Two militants are believed to have been killed, but their bodies have not been recovered yet as the area is on the LoC, the officials said.
The Army is maintaining a tight cordon in the area and efforts are on to recover the bodies, they added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA
The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...
Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand’s Deoghar in NEET ‘paper leak’ case
NEET-UG was conducted by NTA on May 5
GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K
Council also okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, wat...
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured
The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...