Security forces launch cordon-and-search operation in J-K’s Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, June 30

Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon-and-search operation following the movement of "suspected people" in the higher reaches of Gulmarg tourist resort in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The anti-terrorist operation was launched after security forces received reports of two people with guns being spotted in Affarwat area of Gulmarg, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities have shut down phase two of the Gondola Cable Car and asked tourists not to venture into the area.

The cable car services up to phase one were operational till the reports last came in.

