Security forces nab militant aide in Sopore

Srinagar, July 1
Security forces apprehended a suspected terror associate in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.
The J&K Police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel set up a joint checkpoint at Machipora in the Bomai area of Sopore late on Sunday. “During checking, a vehicle coming from Bomai towards Machipora was intercepted. The driver tried to flee but the alert party apprehended him,” the officials said.
The apprehended accused was identified as Waheed ul Zahoor, a resident of the district’s Rafiabad area, they said.
Two Turkey-made pistols, three magazines, 41 rounds, a silencer, two China-made grenades and materials for making improvised explosive devices were seized from the vehicle, the officials said and added a case had been registered.
