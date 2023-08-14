Security forces on high alert ahead of I-Day celebrations

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 13

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert ahead of the Independence Day celebrations as the intelligence agencies have received inputs that terrorists might try to disrupt the celebrations. The security has also been tightened on the two crucial Hindu pilgrimage routes — Amarnath Yatra and Machail Mata Yatra.

Soldiers at the LoC in Akhnoor. PTI

Combing operations in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts are continuing in the wake of the recent encounters and attacks on security forces. Sources in the Military Intelligence informed that intercepts indicated terrorists might try to launch attack ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Arrangements Adequate: DGP DGP Dilbag Singh said adequate security arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful conduct of Independence Day celebrations in the UT.

The number of active militants in J&K is not very high, but the security forces cannot lower their guard, he added.

The BSF has been taking up an anti-tunneling exercise to ensure no intrusion. Anti-drone equipments have been deployed along the border and also the LoC.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, visited the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) battalion in South Kashmir to review the preparedness.

“The Army Commander was briefed on current operational scenario of the counter-terrorism operations and the measures undertaken to meet the operational challenges,” an Army spokesperson said.

ADGP Mukesh Singh held a meeting with multiple security and intelligence agencies in which he highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat.

He stressed on anti-drone measures, border deployment grid, security of the police and the Army establishments, launch of offensive operations, especially in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, besides preventive measures in other districts.

The Rajouri police have issued an advisory to the local residents, asking them to co-operate with security forces, especially at checkpoints. The police have also asked locals to inform the police in case they come across any suspicious object or suspect in their areas.

