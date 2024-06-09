Security forces recover IEDs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar, June 9
The security forces recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from a field in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.
The IEDs—buried underground in two plastic containers—were recovered by the security forces from Nehama area of Pulwama district, they said.
The officials said that a bomb disposal squad was summoned and the IEDs were destroyed without causing any damage.
