Security heightened as 52-day Amarnath Yatra begins

Srinagar, June 28

Drones in air, CCTV surveillance on ground, RFID tags to track every pilgrim and a multi-layer security setup—J&K administration has put in place a strict security grid to ensure a smooth Amarnath Yatra this year, especially after the recent attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi.

Pilgrims at Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. ANI

The yatra was flagged off from Jammu today by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who officials say, is personally overseeing the arrangements made for the pilgrims. The yatra will officially commence from the Valley on Saturday.

Top security sources in Jammu and Kashmir said besides a multi-tier security cover, a huge deployment has been put in place, which includes more than 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for the safety and security of the pilgrims in Kashmir division.

First batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra arrives amid tight security at Baltal. PTI

This year, the annual yatra will start from 29th June, simultaneously from both the routes—the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district—and will end on August 19.

Sources said during the yatra convoy movement, there will be no isolated movement on the roads, and there will be in-depth deployment at the road laterals.

“The roads and highways will be completely secured by the security personnel and no unauthorised person or vehicle will be allowed to come near the convoy,” an official said.

Pilgrims bid goodbye as they leave the base camp in Jammu to travel towards Kashmir to undertake the Amarnath Yatra.

Sources also said the security deployment will be aided by full technology support. Apart from continuous surveillance by CCTV, drones will be hovering in air for robust surveillance during the yatra.

While the J-K government put in place strict security arrangements post 2019 in Kashmir Valley during the yatra, sources said similar “strict” security arrangements will be in place in Jammu region as well this time following the recent spate of violence in the region.

“This time we are equally, ensuring tight security arrangements from the Jammu axis to Kashmir,” said another top officer from the security establishment.

On Thursday, after J-K DGP RR Swain visited the base camps in Kashmir and Jammu, a statement quoted him saying he specifically directed the officers “to strictly adhere to the devised plans and maintain a high vigil throughout the pilgrimage.”

It was also decided to reinforce “(yatra) camp security, with specific emphasis on larger langar sites to provide an enhanced sense of safety and security for all pilgrims,” the statement noted.

Apart from the security arrangements, JK administration also says this year, they have brought in a “qualitative improvement” in the overall yatra experience this year and there has been significant enhancement in “essential facilities, infrastructure and security.”

In Srinagar, which is one of the major transit camps for yatris, all arrangements have been done for the yatra. “All preparations in place and we are ready with all arrangements for a smooth yatra,” Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohiuddin said. He added that Yatri Niwas which is coming up in Srinagar will be also used for the yatris this year.

The J-K government is eying a record number of pilgrims this year. According to sources, more than 3.5 lakh of pilgrims have already registered with the Amarnath Shrine board.

