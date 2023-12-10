Security measures up in Valley ahead of Article 370 judgment

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 9

Security has been ramped up and extensive searches are underway across Kashmir in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the legality of abrogation of Article 370, scheduled to be announced on Monday.

In preparation for the verdict, multiple security review meetings have been conducted. The deployment of security forces around crucial installations, including the secretariat and the airport, has been bolstered to prevent any protest or untoward incident, officials told The Tribune.

The deployment of bulletproof mobile vehicles at sensitive locations has been increased and CCTV surveillance enhanced.

“We have intensified the security measures in type and number wherever we thought necessary to prevent any untoward incident,” said a police officer. Srinagar has seen the establishment of multiple checkpoints and roadblocks, with stringent security measures and intensified searches.

“Personnel of the police and the CRPF have been patrolling in larger numbers. Security forces are conducting searches in the city,” said Shoib Hameed, a resident of Srinagar.

In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s impending verdict on the Article 370 case, top police and administration officials convened a crucial meeting on Friday to address concerns related to “law and order.”

On Monday, the Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, is set to announce its judgment on the legality of the Union Government’s actions on August 5, 2019, involving the abrogation of Article 370 and its corollary Article 35-A.

A senior police officer emphasised that strict punitive measures would be taken against anyone found engaging in mischief or misusing social media platforms. The joint meeting, chaired by ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, brought together all district magistrates and SSPs from the Kashmir division for the first time at the PCR, Kashmir, according to a spokesperson. The gathering was attended by high-ranking officials, including Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, IGP, Deputy Director of the Intelligence Bureau, DIGs of all ranges in Kashmir, DIG-CID and SSP, PCR Kashmir. During the meeting, officers provided detailed briefings to Kumar regarding the current law and order situation and potential events that may unfold following the verdict, the spokesperson reported.

District heads received explicit directives to remain vigilant and take both preventive and punitive action against any individuals or groups that might disturb the peace. The heightened security measures aim to ensure public safety and maintain order in the region during this critical period.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the Article 370 case is anticipated to have significant implications, and authorities are taking proactive steps to mitigate any potential unrest and maintain a secure environment in Kashmir.

