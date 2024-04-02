 Security mechanism integrating tech, physical infra being considered: DGP : The Tribune India

  J & K
  Security mechanism integrating tech, physical infra being considered: DGP

Security mechanism integrating tech, physical infra being considered: DGP

Security mechanism integrating tech, physical infra being considered: DGP


PTI

Kathua/Jammu, April 1

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is contemplating a new mechanism to integrate technology and physical infrastructure to strengthen the security, including for protected people who are facing threats, officials said.

“We want to promise that through the use of technology, such as CCTVs, physical infrastructure like security lights and sensors, security will be strengthened,” Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain told reporters here.

Ensuring security

We want to promise that through the use of technology, such as CCTVs, physical infrastructure like security lights and sensors, security will be strengthened… By maintaining a balance and ratio, we intend to ensure security in a new manner, which will protect all individuals. —RR Swain, DGP, J&K

“By maintaining a balance and ratio, we intend to ensure security in a new manner, which will protect all individuals walking on roads, including those who are deemed as important and under threat,” the DGP said.

Swain, who presided over the passing out parade of 922 women constables at the police training college in Kathua on Monday, said that security should not be seen as “a status symbol, but rather a necessity”.

Responding to a question about a plan to decrease security at his residence and other protected persons, the DGP said, “There are two aspects—first, there is a change in the security situation, and second, providing security based on a professional approach.” Earlier on Sunday, officials said the security staff at the Jammu residence of DGP Swain will be reduced by one-third as Jammu and Kashmir Police has started an internal exercise to relieve additional personnel from the security duty of protected persons.

He said that efforts are being made to communicate to the stakeholders that police resources are intended for the people of the Union territory. “It is obvious that there will be no need for the deployment of security for individuals if resources are deployed for the public to ensure their security, enforce law and order, and secure areas,” the DGP said.

Drawing a comparison with security arrangements in Europe, Swain noted that when areas are secure, it eliminates the need for the security for the head of the force, allowing him to move freely.

He said that the police force aims to eliminate the need for individual security in the future but “that day has not yet arrived.” “So, we aim to balance the security setup. We deploy resources in such a way for law and order, investigation, interrogation, and securing areas, so that the need for individual security is minimised,” the DGP said.

