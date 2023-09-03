Security men warned of honeytrap bids

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 2

With the ever increasing threat of Pakistan intelligence operatives using fake social media profiles to honeytrap security personnel deployed in J&K and Ladakh, intelligence agencies have circulated a detailed note among security forces to be alert of such deceiving tactics of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

The advisory states such intelligence operatives, while staying in Pakistan, use Indian mobile numbers and use fake photographs of young women to lure security personnel on social media platforms. The fake profiles with photographs of women show themselves as related to Indian military but do not specify any detail.

They not only honeytrap victims but also lure them through promise of financial gains. Another method of luring a victim is by sending a clickable link (spyware) to a cellphone for data hacking.

The intelligence note has also mentioned the ways to identify Pakistan’s operatives. It states that such operatives use photographs of beautiful women and Army-related pictures. A photo can be identified after reverse-searching it on Google, it stated. Security personnel have been advised not to accept friend requests from unknown persons.

#Jammu #Ladakh #Pakistan #Social Media