Security personnel scan forests along Amarnath Yatra route

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 25

Security forces have started scanning the forest areas along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra that will start from July 1.

Personnel of the Army, the CRPF and the J&K Police are leaving no stone unturned as there have been many terror incidents in the recent past in Jammu region which indicate the presence of terrorists.

The focus of the security forces is on Ramban where several meetings of higher-ups have taken place recently. Due to the topography of the district and inputs regarding the presence of overground workers of terror organisations, the security forces are securing every inch of the highway that passes through the area. Intelligence agencies are focusing on the forest areas as terrorists, carrying sophisticated GPS gadgets, can meander their way through the dense foliage.

In an infiltration bid on the evening of June 14 in Poonch sector, which was foiled by the Army, a handheld GPS device (Garmin Etrex 22X) was found from the spot.

ADGP Mukesh Singh visited Banihal, Ramsoo and Chanderkot in Ramban recently to take stock of the security arrangements. He also interacted with CRPF and Army officers and enquired about the logistics provided to the manpower deployed en route. He briefed the officers who are to be deployed at vantage positions.

The Army and the CRPF are also using drones to scan the forest areas close to the Yatra route. Dog and bomb disposal squads along with quick response teams have also been deployed at different points.

Eye on Ramban