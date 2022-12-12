Security reviewed as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to reach Kathua in Jan

Jammu, December 11

As Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach Jammu and Kashmir next month, a senior police officer on Sunday reviewed the overall security situation in Kathua, the gateway district to the UT bordering Punjab, an official said.

Kathua SSP RC Kotwal, who chaired the meeting at the district police lines, directed officers to strengthen the border security grid and enhance patrolling to rule out any subversive activities.

Gandhi will be in the UT for eight days, four days each in Jammu and Kashmir Valley, after reaching Lakhanpur in the third week of January. A police spokesman said the Kathua SSP chaired a security and crime review meeting in view of important events.

“During the meeting, participants were directed to strengthen the security grid on the border, highway and in the city. Besides, they were also advised to enhance patrolling and strengthen inter-state checking points,” the spokesman said.

The SSP also directed the officers to further intensify patrolling, area domination exercise and checking of vehicles to rule out any subversive activities. The rally is currently in Rajasthan. — PTI

Mir made coordinator

Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president GA Mir has been appointed coordinator for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the UT, a party spokesperson said.