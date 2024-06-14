Security reviewed at Jammu railway station

PTI

Jammu, June 13

With the annual Amarnath yatra scheduled to start later this month, authorities on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements at the Jammu Railway Station in the wake of recent terror attacks, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Railways, Shailender Singh chaired the meeting which was attended by officers of the Government Railway Police, Jammu, and other security agencies, they said.

Security has been put on high alert across Jammu following four back-to-back terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts over the last four days. The attacks left nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan dead and seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them. The meeting on Thursday discussed ways to further strengthen the security set-up at the railway station and ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the pilgrimage. The 52-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas will start from the twin tracks on June 29.

