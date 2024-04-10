Security reviewed in Kishtwar ahead of Lok Sabha election, festivals

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 9

In view of the first phase of parliamentary election on April 19 and forthcoming religious festivals, Kishtwar police have initiated comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety and security of the people.

Amidst evolving security challenges, Kishtwar SSP Abdul Qayoom and Commanding Officer of CRPF 52 Battalion, Parma Shivan, convened a briefing session attended by police personnel from district, armed police, CRPF, ITBP and CISF. The session underscored the imperative need for heightened vigilance and unwavering dedication in safeguarding people during these significant events, an official said.

During the briefing, strategic directives were issued to enhance preparedness and foster seamless coordination among various security agencies. Emphasising the proactive role of law enforcement, crucial guidelines were delineated to establish a robust security apparatus, tailored to address the unique challenges associated with both the parliamentary election and upcoming religious festivals.

A detailed briefing was also held by the National Level Master Trainer (NLMT) and nodal officer for training Raiz Butt to officials related to the general parliamentary election.

“In a collaborative effort to engage the community and solicit public support for the electoral process, police in conjunction with other security forces orchestrated a citywide flag march under the stewardship of Kishtwar SSP. The march, characterised by enthusiasm and solidarity, witnessed active participation from officers from sister agencies,” an official said.

He said that traversing through major thoroughfares and key intersections, the flag march served as a platform to disseminate vital security information and instill a sense of collective responsibility among citizens.

Prominent areas such as Sarkoot, Main Market, Hidyal Chowk, Kichloo Mohalla, Jamia Masjid Road, and Shaheedi Chowk were covered, amplifying awareness about security protocols and garnering public cooperation for the smooth conduct of both the parliamentary election and upcoming religious festivals.

