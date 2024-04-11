Security situation better, now Pakistan ultras fear crossing border: Yogi Adityanath

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 10

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that terrorism has been uprooted from J&K and ultras from Pakistan fear entering into this side of the border as the security situation has improved significantly in the UT.

Adityanath was addressing a public rally in Kathua in favour of BJP candidate from Udhampur constituency Jitendra Singh. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath said that J&K had become a breeding ground of terrorism. Terrorism was done away with and it proved that from Red Fort in New Delhi to Lal Chowk of Srinagar, people are enthusiastic about their government. He said Kashmir is connected with the progress of the country now.

Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, Yogi termed them as “accidental Hindus who refuted the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna”.

He alleged that the Congress would have never built a Ram Mandir. “Today, a magnificent Ram Mandir has been built and this happens only when a progressive government takes over,” he said.

Criticising the Congress for its “divisive politics”, Yogi said that a person may have a personal faith, but any patriotic countryman would always give priority to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

“Even if there is a small incident now, Pakistan starts giving explanation that it is not involved in it. This is because of a strong central government which has a hold over the security of the nation,” he said.

Yogi further said that Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to remove loudspeakers from religious places, symbolising a shift towards prioritising development. He also invited the people of Jammu to visit Ayodhya.

He said that there was a time that Hindus were reluctant in identifying their faith in public. He said that as a CM, he went to Ayodhya even when his associates told him that “some people” would get annoyed. “I told them that for the annoyance of few, I cannot leave my faith,” he said.

Jitendra Singh in his address recalled that it was in Kathua that the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and the then MP Syama Prasad Mookerjee had courted arrest while demanding full integration of J&K with the rest of India.

“The sacrifice made by Mookerjee not only created a vibrant current of nationalism across the country but also went on to add energy to the movement for the integration of J&K by the then Bharatiya Jan Sangh and carried forward by the BJP,” he said.

Jitendra Singh said that because this area was supposed to be a stronghold of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and the BJP, “the Congress and its allies, following a policy of appeasement, did not attend to this region and deprived it of several national-level projects which were meant for this region”.

“It was only after 2014 after PM Modi came in, the lapses of the past were sought to be corrected,” he said.

