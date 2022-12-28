Security stepped up in Jammu, high alert on highway after four terrorists killed in ‘chance encounter’

Jammu, December 27
Security forces have been put on high alert across the Jammu region, particularly on the highway, after four heavily armed militants were gunned down on Wednesday, officials said.
The counter infiltration grid has been put on high alert and security has been tightened in the region’s border areas.
Four terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir after infiltrating from Pakistan, were killed in a “chance encounter” with security forces here early on Wednesday morning. Seven AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.
Tight security arrangements have been put in place and vehicles are being checked to ensure fool-proof security in the Jammu and Kashmir winter capital, they said.
Security checkpoints on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway have increased vigilance and vehicles, particularly trucks, are being checked, they said.
All entry points to Jammu from the border areas have been put on vigil and vehicles entering the city are being thoroughly checked.
