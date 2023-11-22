Security stepped up in Kishtwar after recovery of explosive device

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

Security has been strengthened across Kishtwar district after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in the district late on Monday. It is believed that terrorists had planted the IED along the Kishtwar-Batote highway to create panic among the local residents. It was planted near the Dul Hasti hydropower project, which suggest that the militants might have targeted it. A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were sent to the spot to search for the explosives after information was received by the police. A team of the Army from the 26 Rashtriya Rifles also reached the spot and defused the improvised explosive device which reportedly weighed 2 kg.

ADGP in border areas Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order, conducted an extensive tour of border areas and held security review meetings on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Shakti Pathak, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range.

Security agencies were trying to know about the terror group behind the planted IED which could have caused a massive damage in the area. “A manhunt has been launched and security has been tightened across the district. Vehicles are being checked and local overground workers (OGWs) are being questioned to know about the terror group behind the incident,” said a senior police official.

The IED was planted inside a tiffin box which was opened by the bomb disposal squad with caution. A similar IED was found in September in a tiffin box on the Jammu-Poonch highway which was defused by security agencies.

#Jammu #Kishtwar