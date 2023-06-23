Security up for Shah’s UT visit

PTI

Jammu, June 22

Elaborate security measures have been put in place here ahead of the two-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday, officials said. Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of the city and pay homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on ‘Balidan Divas’.

The officials said on Thursday that multi-tier security arrangements had been set up. Personnel from the police, CISF and CRPF have taken positions to guard the venue. Soon after his arrival, Shah will offer floral tributes to Mookerjee at the BJP office in Trikutanagar.