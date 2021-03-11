Seeking transfer, Pandits continue protest

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 25

Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, especially employees, today held a protest in Jammu demanding their transfer out of the Valley. The employees have been protesting across Jammu and Kashmir, demanding their posting in Jammu amid targeted killings by terrorirsts.

AK Bhat, member of the Kashmiri Pandit United Front, said such employees must be brought to Jammu.

Another member of the front, Kuldeep Pandita, said the community members were being made scapegoat by the administration, which “failed” to provide security.