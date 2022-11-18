Seize peddlers' assets, J&K cops told

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 17

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday asked the police officers to initiate the process of seizure of properties of those involved in drug trade. He said the money minted through drug trade was being used for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a meeting at the Police Headquarters in Jammu, he reviewed the progress in the direction of achieving the goals set for the region and impressed for speedy and quality investigation of NDPS cases to increase the conviction rate. He stressed on working on a mission mode on two fronts—NDPS and UAPA. He also issued directions for destruction of drug-related crops. The meeting was attended by top officials, including ADGP Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Headquarters) MK Sinha and ADGP (Coordination) Danesh Rana among others.

The DGP also directed officers to identify more investigating officers and train them to deal with an increasing number of cases.