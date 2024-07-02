Jammu, July 1
The Cultural Academy, Leh, in collaboration with Hemis monastery organised a seminar on monastic mask dance of Ladakh, its origin, significance and other traditions.
The seminar was attended by monks from different monasteries of Ladakh and presentations were given by 10 monasteries on the significance of mask dance.
Executive Councillor of the Leh Hill Council, Stanzin Chosphel, who was the chief guest, emphasised that such seminars should also include the youth so that they can understand the rich cultural importance of Ladakh.
Highlighting the importance of the seminar, president of Gonpa Association, Gyen Angdu said there are different mask dances in different monasteries and the seminar has given an opportunity to the monks to learn about them.
