Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo appointed new chief secretary of J-K

Jammu, November 29
Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo has been appointed chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Arun Kumar Mehta who is due to superannuate at the end of this month.
According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dulloo, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Union Territories or Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory Cadre, will assume charge as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir from December 1.
"Consequent upon the superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, on November 30, and on repatriation from central deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS, is hereby appointed chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, with effect from December 1, or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders. This issues with the approval of competent authority," the ministry said in an order on Wednesday.
On November 20, the Central government repatriated Dulloo to his Union Territories cadre after working as secretary of the Department of Border Management under the Home Ministry.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Dulloo's repatriation to his parent cadre at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
