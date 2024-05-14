Senior judge reviews construction of new courts complex in Leh

Jammu, May 13
Senior Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Chairman, Building & Infrastructure Committee), Justice Tashi Rabstan visited the construction site of New Munsiff Court Complex, Khaltse.
Justice Rabstan took stock of construction work and issued directions to the concerned agency to expedite the construction work on the court complex. Assurance was extended from the concerned agency for speeding up the construction and completing the work within time.
Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh, Spalzes Angmo; Chief Judicial Magistrate, Leh, Tsewang Phuntsog; Sub Judge, Leh, Phuntsog Angmo; Mobile Magistrate/Munsiff Nubra, Chemit Yurgyal; Munsiff Khaltse, Wangial Tsering; Tehsildar Khaltse, Kaneez Fatima; Superintendent Engineer Dorjay Gyatso; Executive Engineer Thinles Zangpo; AEE, JE and contractor were also present during the visit.
Later, Justice Tashi Rabstan visited the Munsiff Court, Khaltse, and inaugurated the plantation drive programme.
