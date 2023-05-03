Separatist leader’s house searched in Pulwama district

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2

State Investigation Agency (SIA) from Jammu raided the house of Yasmeen Raja, a woman separatist leader in Pampore town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The search was conducted on the direction of the Court of 3rd Additional Judge, Jammu, in relation to a hawala case registered at police station, Gandhi Nagar, last year.

This case involved the arrest of a former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jitendra Singh alias Babu Singh in the Jammu region.

The search resulted in the seizure of two cell phones belonging to Yasmeen Raja by the SIA.

A formal FIR has been registered at police station, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.