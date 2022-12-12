 Seven deadlines later, Tawi lake project back on track : The Tribune India

Seven deadlines later, Tawi lake project back on track

Rs 280-crore artificial waterbody is expected to boost tourism in region

Seven deadlines later, Tawi lake project back on track

The work on the artificial lake and riverfront beautification project underway in Jammu. PTI



PTI

Jammu, December 11

The work on the construction of the Tawi artificial lake here, which is aimed at giving a boost to tourism in Jammu province, has finally taken off after encountering scores of delays in the past 13 years.

The artificial lake and river front beautification work at the Tawi river will be completed at a cost of Rs 280 crore by April next year. “If all goes as planned, the gated Tawi barrage project (artificial lake) would be completed by April 2023 along with the ongoing work on other components of artificial lake, including river bank protection, development of Tawi river front on the pattern of Sabarmati,” Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma said.

Plan Approved in 1986

  • In 1986, then Governor Jagmohan approved the artificial lake project. The construction began in 2008-09 after much delay. Since then, it has missed several deadlines.
  • Launched by the then Congress-NC government, the work was marred by delays before coming to a standstill in 2018.

“We should be happy that at least the work has now started again (after many delays). It is a difficult task. But we hope it will be completed by the deadline,” he said. The Mayor said the lake would totally change the tourism landscape of Jammu.

Indiresh Prajapati, expert on lake projects, said the work was going on in full swing. “The bed work, channelisation of water, embankment constructions and diversions are being done,” he said.

Expect a change

The lake project will change the Jammu tourism landscape. We should be happy that the work has started. —Rajinder Sharma, Jammu Mayor

The project, which was launched in 2009 by the then Congress-National Conference government, has been marred by delays, missing seven deadlines, before the work came to a standstill in 2018.

The state government has spent more than Rs 58 crore on the project in the past decade, after its foundation stone was laid by the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on December 5, 2009. After missing the first target date, the contractor further missed deadlines in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 when the work stopped.

In 1986, then Governor Jagmohan gave his approval to the lake project. The state government began the construction project in 2008-09 after much delay.

“The work will be completed in 18 months. Now, the work has been going on at the left bank, right bank and the island of the river,” said Rahul Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Smart City Jammu Ltd.

