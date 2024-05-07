Several KPs join Apni Party

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 6

Over a dozen political and social activists from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district joined Apni Party during a special event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The new entrants mostly belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

According to a statement released by the party, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari and other party leaders welcomed the new entrants.

