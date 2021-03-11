Several Panthers Party men join AAP in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 29

Many leaders of the J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) joined AAP in presence of senior leaders today.

Leaders of the JKNPP, including Kishtwar president Sheikh Imtiyaz Bashir, Rajouri chief Mushtaq Ahmed Choudhary, Udhampur president Rampaul Bhagat, provincial vice president Balbir Singh Anthal and provincial general secretary Shiv Dev Singh, joined AAP.

AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said, “Having experimented with various traditional parties, both national and regional, the people of J&K are a disappointed lot. They want a change in the political landscape of the erstwhile state.” Harsh Dev Singh and Yash Pal Kundal along with Balwant Singh Mankotia and others of the JKNPP had recently joined AAP.