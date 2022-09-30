'Sextortion' racket busted in Valley, three arrested

Srinagar, September 29
The J&K Police have busted a “sextortion” racket with the arrest of three people, including a husband and wife team, who allegedly trapped men of influence and extracted nearly Rs 40 lakh from them over six months, officials said today.
The unravelling began earlier this week with a senior government official walking up to the police to complain he had been duped of Rs 8 lakh and was being blackmailed, officials said.
The three suspects, Shaista Bashir and her husband Aijaz Ahmed Ganie and their friend Jahangir Ahmed Dar, were arrested yesterday on charges of running a full-fledged sextortion racket.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...