'Sextortion' racket busted in Valley, three arrested

PTI

Srinagar, September 29

The J&K Police have busted a “sextortion” racket with the arrest of three people, including a husband and wife team, who allegedly trapped men of influence and extracted nearly Rs 40 lakh from them over six months, officials said today.

The unravelling began earlier this week with a senior government official walking up to the police to complain he had been duped of Rs 8 lakh and was being blackmailed, officials said.

The three suspects, Shaista Bashir and her husband Aijaz Ahmed Ganie and their friend Jahangir Ahmed Dar, were arrested yesterday on charges of running a full-fledged sextortion racket.