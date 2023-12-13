Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine

PTI

Jammu: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film “Dunki”. Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail. This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films “Jawan” and “Pathaan”, respectively. — PTI

Mercury rises in Kashmir

Srinagar: The mercury rose several notches in Kashmir last night but the minimum temperatures still settled below the freezing point, officials said here on Tuesday. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. — PTI

Three houses gutted near Nurla in Leh district

Jammu: A fire incident was reported in Tia Temisgam village near Nurla in Leh district late on Monday evening after which Army reached the spot to douse the fire. Units from the Leh Garisson and the nearest General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) unit were dispatched to the scene. The fire was successfully extinguished and all involved parties concluded their efforts by 2 am on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Nearly 60 personnel and six water bowsers were deployed to assist in containing the fire. —OC

Railway engineer sentenced to 5-year imprisonment

Jammu: Special Judge, CBI cases, Jammu, on Tuesday sentenced BB Mittal, the then Executive Engineer (Construction/ Doubling), Northern Railway, Jammu to undergo five years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. The CBI had registered the case against Mittal on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for releasing the security amount of nearly Rs 7.5 lakh. “CBI laid trap on July 15, 2009, and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant,” a statement by CBI read. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him. — OC

Samba police solve jewellery theft case, accused held

Jammu: Samba police claim to have solved a jewellery theft case of Vijaypur with the arrest of one person and recovery of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh. Rs 22,000 cash has also been recovered from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Samba. A case was registered under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC at Vijaypur police station on the complaint of one Ravi Kant, a resident of Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh, who resides in Vijaypur. — OC

Kashmir willow clefts worth Rs 50 lakh seized, 1 held

Jammu: Police on Tuesday seized 6,250 Kashmir willow clefts worth Rs 50 lakh and detained a truck driver in Kathua district, officials said. A police team intercepted a truck on its way to Punjab from Kathua at Toll Plaza in Lakhanpur area, they said. During checking, the truck was found to be loaded with suspected willow clefts. They seized the truck and detained driver Kuldeep Singh of Jalandhar, they said. Range Forest Officer along with his team was also present on the spot.

#Jammu #Shah Rukh Khan #Vaishno Devi