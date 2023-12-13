 Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine
in brief

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film “Dunki”. - File photo



PTI

Jammu: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film “Dunki”. Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail. This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films “Jawan” and “Pathaan”, respectively. — PTI

Mercury rises in Kashmir

Srinagar: The mercury rose several notches in Kashmir last night but the minimum temperatures still settled below the freezing point, officials said here on Tuesday. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. — PTI

Three houses gutted near Nurla in Leh district

Jammu: A fire incident was reported in Tia Temisgam village near Nurla in Leh district late on Monday evening after which Army reached the spot to douse the fire. Units from the Leh Garisson and the nearest General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) unit were dispatched to the scene. The fire was successfully extinguished and all involved parties concluded their efforts by 2 am on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Nearly 60 personnel and six water bowsers were deployed to assist in containing the fire. —OC

Railway engineer sentenced to 5-year imprisonment

Jammu: Special Judge, CBI cases, Jammu, on Tuesday sentenced BB Mittal, the then Executive Engineer (Construction/ Doubling), Northern Railway, Jammu to undergo five years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. The CBI had registered the case against Mittal on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for releasing the security amount of nearly Rs 7.5 lakh. “CBI laid trap on July 15, 2009, and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant,” a statement by CBI read. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him. — OC

Samba police solve jewellery theft case, accused held

Jammu: Samba police claim to have solved a jewellery theft case of Vijaypur with the arrest of one person and recovery of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh. Rs 22,000 cash has also been recovered from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Samba. A case was registered under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC at Vijaypur police station on the complaint of one Ravi Kant, a resident of Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh, who resides in Vijaypur. — OC

Kashmir willow clefts worth Rs 50 lakh seized, 1 held

Jammu: Police on Tuesday seized 6,250 Kashmir willow clefts worth Rs 50 lakh and detained a truck driver in Kathua district, officials said. A police team intercepted a truck on its way to Punjab from Kathua at Toll Plaza in Lakhanpur area, they said. During checking, the truck was found to be loaded with suspected willow clefts. They seized the truck and detained driver Kuldeep Singh of Jalandhar, they said. Range Forest Officer along with his team was also present on the spot.

#Jammu #Shah Rukh Khan #Vaishno Devi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Rajasthan

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

2
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

3
J & K

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

4
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan keeps his visits to Vaishno Devi temple low profile, here is why

5
India

Designed by Manish Malhotra, new uniforms for Air India cabin, cockpit crew unveiled

6
Punjab

After Bikram Majithia, BJP leader Bony Ajnala summoned by Punjab Police in drugs case

7
India

Here is how Pakistan reacted to Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 abrogation

8
India

Explainer: BJP and the art of springing a surprise

9
World

23 soldiers killed as militants ram explosive-laden truck into forces' checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

10
India

Aggressively investigating attack on Indian Consulate: FBI director tells NIA

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Top News

Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM

Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM

BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts

Biden not to attend R-Day event; Jan Quad meet off

Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off

PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...

Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow

Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal

Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal

Submit statements to special probe team

9 months on, US says ‘aggressively’ probing attack on consulate

9 months on, US says 'aggressively' probing Khalistani attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco


Cities

View All

Encroachments, beggars irk visitors at Heritage Street in Amritsar

Encroachments, beggars irk visitors at Heritage Street in Amritsar

Roadways signs new contract with firm for maintenance of bus terminal in Amritsar

BJP leader Bony Ajnala summoned in drug case

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Daljeet Singh Cheema perform sewa at Golden Temple

Writers, artists bid farewell to Pakistani poet Ahmed Salim

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

Dog bite cases double in Chandigarh

Dog bite cases double in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 2 months on, right to service panel chief’s post vacant again

Amit Shah likely to visit Chandigarh on December 22

Cabbie falls prey to carjackers

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams denial of amenities to 2 lakh people on Chandigarh’s periphery

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Police probe to break drug supply in Patiala district

Police probe to break drug supply in Patiala district

Patiala: Seminar dwells on blood donation significance

School organises a math fashion show in Patiala

Man held for sacrilege attempt at temple