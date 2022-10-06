Amit Shah rules out dialogue with Pakistan, says J-K poll after electoral rolls published

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lashed out at those advocating dialogue with Pakistan, saying, “I don’t want to talk to Pakistan, but I want to talk to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Addressing a rally in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, Shah launched a scathing attack on the “three families” that ruled Kashmir for 70 years. He said the Assembly polls would be held with “full transparency” in Jammu and Kashmir after the Election Commission published the revised electoral rolls.

This was Shah’s first public rally in the Valley after the revocation of Article 370. “There are some people who have ruled for 70 years and are advising me to talk to Pakistan. But I will rather talk to Gujjars and Paharis of Baramulla, and I will talk to the youth of Kashmir. They (Pakistan) have spread terrorism here,” Shah said on the last day of his three-day visit to the UT. His statement came close on the heels of media reports suggesting that India and Pakistan were “engaged in backchannel talks to restore bilateral ties”.

In his 25-minute speech, Shah mostly targeted the Abdullahs, Muftis and the Gandhis. He said, “The Modi government doesn’t tolerate terrorism and wants to wipe it out. We want to make J&K the most peaceful place in the country.”

On holding Assembly polls, Shah said, “I assure you once the revision of electoral rolls is complete, free and fair elections will be held in J&K.” The revision of poll rolls, which started in August, will be completed by November 25.

He said, “Mehbooba ji and Farooq sahib handed over stones and guns to the youths, but Modi ji, by bringing industries to the Valley, has handed over mobiles and laptops to these youths so that they are able to find employment.” As a gesture of respect, Shah stopped his speech halfway when Azaan was made from a nearby mosque. He said 42,000 people had been killed in J&K since 1990.

