Shankaracharya temple at Katra to be redeveloped

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Ramesh Kumar, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, reviewed the status of Shankaracharya Temple located on the hillock at the eastern side of the Katra town. Officials said the aim was to give a new look to the area besides boosting its economy. OC

J&K Light Infantry’s 5th Battalion honoured

Jammu: L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday conferred the Lieutenant Governor’s Unit Citation to the Fifth Battalion of the J&K Light Infantry (Ashok Chakra Battalion). The citation was received by Colonel Gurpal Singh Jambal and Subedar Major Daler Singh at the Raj Bhavan.