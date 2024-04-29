‘Shaurya Smarak’ of three fallen Army officers unveiled

Jammu, April 28
The ‘Shaurya Smarak’ of three fallen officers of the armed forces — Major Arvind Bazala, Major Rohit Kumar and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal — were unveiled at the Sainik School Nagrota here, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.
Alumni of the Sainik School, the three soldiers laid down their lives in the service of the nation in separate incidents of helicopter crashes in West Bengal (November 30, 2016), Jammu (September 21, 2021) and Rajasthan (July 28, 2022).
Chief of Staff, Headquarters 16 Corps and chairman of the local board of administration, Sainik School Nagrota, Major General Shailendra Singh unveiled the busts of the bravehearts and paid tributes to their valiant sacrifices, the spokesman said.
The parents of the bravehearts from Jammu, Thoru Ram Bhagat and Santosh Kumari Bhagat (Major Bazala’s parents) and sub-major Swaran Kumar Bal (retd) and Parveen Kumari Bal (Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal’s parents), were the guests of honour, and they underscored the legacy of their courage and sacrifice.
“The ‘Shaurya Smarak’ stands as a testament to their heroism, serving as a perpetual source of inspiration for generations to come. It stands as a beacon of honour, reminding us all of the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of our brave soldiers,” said Maj Gen Singh.
He said the Sainik School, Nagrota, is dedicated to nurturing young minds and fostering a spirit of patriotism, discipline and leadership.
