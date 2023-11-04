Sheetal confident of good show at Paris Paralympics

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 3

Archer Sheetal Devi, who recently brought laurels to the country by winning three medals in the Asian Para Games held at Hangzhou, China, returned to Jammu on Thursday evening to a rousing reception.

Sheetal (16), who holds her bow with foot, clinched the gold medal at the women’s individual compound and the compound mixed team event, and a silver at the women’s doubles compound event in the Asian Para Games.

The armless 16-year-old archer from Kishtwar district in Jammu division, Sheetal became a sensation throughout the country with her performance at the games. She is suffering from Phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder, which affects the development of upper or lower limbs of the child, resulting in unusually short limbs.

Brimming with confidence, Sheetal said she will soon start preparation for Paralympics to be held in France next year, and hopes to bring home multiple medals from the event.

“It was really unbelievable for me that I was able to win three medals, including two gold and silver, at the Asian Para Games. I learnt archery at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) sports complex and was motivated by my coach. My heart was filled with immense pride to see the Tricolor flying high when I won,” said Sheetal during her reception in Jammu on Thursday evening.

“I met Prime Minister where he gave his blessings and motivated me. Now I will start preparations for Paralympics and will try to win multiple medals for my country,” said Sheetal.

Sheetal, along with Rakesh Kumar and Sarita, got a rousing reception at Jammu when they returned from Asian Para Games held at Hangzhou in China. The para athletes were seen wearing the medals secured in Hangzhou. The para-archers secured five of the seven medals won by Team India in archery events, which included two gold and three silver in various archery events at the games.

At the event, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar welcomed the para athletes. He saluted the grit, determination and invincible spirit of Sheetal Devi that made her the world’s first para archer without arms. “The UT of J&K and nation is proud of the achievements of the para athletes,” the Divisional Commissioner said. He further added that the UT is making all efforts to promote sports and help the sportspersons.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the shrine board exuded confidence that given the excellent facilities, expert coaching, hard work and dedication, the athletes being trained at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex will be creating new records in the days to come as they will now be preparing hard for the 2024 Paralympics.

