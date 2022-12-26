Shift Kashmiri Pandit govt employees to Jammu for now: Azad

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 25

Kashmiri Pandit employees should be temporarily transferred to Jammu until the situation returns to normal in Kashmir, said Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday as the employees from the minority communities continue their protests against targeted killings.

Life is a priority Life is a priority; so I am of the opinion that Kashmiri Pandit employees be transferred to safer places in Jammu. — Ghulam Nabi Azad, DAP Chief

Azad said the government should give priority to the life of the employees and address their grievances.

“Unfortunately, some incidents have happened. Life is a priority and so I am of the opinion that Kashmiri Pandit employees be transferred to safer places in Jammu. When the situation improves, they should be brought back,” Azad told reporters here.

He said life was far more important than employment and promised to take such a step if his party comes to power in the UT.

