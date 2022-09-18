Shifting prisoners due to crowding, says DG HK Lohia

PTI

Srinagar, September 17

Shifting of prisoners from J&K to other states or UTs is purely a administrative exercise undertaken due to overcrowding of jails, Director General (DG), Prisons, HK Lohia said here on Saturday.

Lohia was speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a function at the Central Jail, Srinagar. “It (shifting of prisoners) is an administrative matter. If prisoners in a jail are more than its capacity, some of them have to be shifted. For that process, all parameters are checked. But it is not like we cannot deal with the radicalisation here and we have to send them outside where it can be dealt,” he said.

He was responding to a question over the reports of 150 detenues, including terrorists, having been shifted to jails outside J&K after they were allegedly found involved in radicalising other prisoners.