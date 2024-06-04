Shiv Sena objects to hike in toll rates

Jammu, June 3
Shiv Sena (UBT), J&K unit, has objected to the second increase in toll rates in the last five months in the UT and has demanded its roll back.
Party’s state chief Manish Sahni said the approval of increase in toll rates and prices of Amul products before the results of the Lok Sabha elections raises doubts over the government’s intentions and insensitivity.
Sahni said that instead of providing relief to the people struggling with unemployment, inflation and economic recession, they are being continuously burdened with tax and inflation. He said if road tax is collected on the purchase of a vehicle, then toll collection and its continuous increase is beyond understanding.
He said that the government should stop boasting about the development of national highways. “This national highway is being built by looting money from the pockets of the people,” he said. Sahni objected to the increase in the prices of Amul products and demanded the government to put a stop to these arbitrary increases.
Sahni said the government should make highways toll free for the Amarnath yatra pilgrims.
