Shiv Sena seeks action against illegal Rohingyas

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 4

Shiv Sena (UBT), J&K unit, on Monday held a protest demonstration and expressed concerns over the increasing criminal cases in the Union Territory and called for a thorough investigation into settling of illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu.

The party demanded that illegal settlers in Jammu be immediately deported as they have been found to be involved in several criminal activities. Led by Manish Sahni, president of the UT unit of Shiv Sena (UBT), the workers gathered at Indira Chowk in Jammu and held a protest holding placards. Sahni said that Rohingyas are infiltrating into India and travelling thousands of miles to reach the sensitive areas of Jammu, which is a matter of deep investigation. He said it has been found that Rohingyas are behind many crimes in Jammu.

“In Jammu, crime cases including theft, kidnapping, drug supply and trafficking of women have increased in the past few years. Recently, J&K Police arrested three women from Bathindi, who revealed that they were brought for trafficking,” said Sahni.

He said some local people should also be investigated who are also helping illegal Rohingyas. Sahni asked the police authorities to take necessary action in this regard.

#Jammu #Shiv Sena