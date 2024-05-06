Shobha yatra held in Udhampur ahead of Lord Parshuram Jayanti

Udhampur, May 5
Udhampur witnessed a grand spectacle on Sunday as a massive Shobha Yatra was held in the district ahead of the upcoming Lord Parshuram Jayanti. The procession, organised by the Yuva Parshuram Dal, was a vibrant display of religious devotion that commenced at the Kargil Hanuman Temple in Udhampur.
A large crowd thronged the streets to participate in the grand yatra. Chants and slogans praising Lord Parshuram resonated throughout the city as the procession weaved its way through Domail, Dhar Road, and various markets, finally culminating at Sallain Talab, Udhampur. Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Parshuram, who is revered for his devotion to his father and his role in upholding dharma. His birthday is celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Parshuram Jayanti, and this year it falls on May 10.
