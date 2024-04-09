Shoppers throng markets in Kashmir ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

PTI

Srinagar, April 8

Markets in Kashmir were abuzz with activity on Monday as people in large numbers were out to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr festival, which will be celebrated this week to mark the culmination of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan.

A huge rush at a sweet’s shop. ANI

Bakeries, confectioneries, mutton and chicken outlets, readymade garments and crockery stores witnessed a heavy rush of customers as Muslims started preparing for the festival, officials said.

Some places in Kashmir even witnessed traffic snarls due to the Eid shopping rush, they said.

Traffic police personnel were deployed in strength in Srinagar and in other district headquarters to ease vehicle movement, the officials said.

A girl gets mehandi applied to her hand at a market in Srinagar. ANI

An employee at a famous bakery and confectionery chain here said there was a good footfall of customers and the sales have picked up in the last couple of days. “We still have at least a couple of days before the Eid and we hope the sales will be good,” he added.

Shopping outlets dealing in clothing, including kids wear and footwear, saw brisk sales, while roadside stalls sprung up in most parts of the city to woo the buyers.

Yawar Ahmad, a young shopper, said Eid is the time of festivities and preparations like shopping for new clothes and food items are an important part of the celebrations.

However, markets in Downtown — the interior areas of Srinagar — witnessed sluggish sales due to the ongoing construction works under the Srinagar Smart City Project.

The traders there alleged that many roads have either been dug up or blocked, rendering them immotorable for the customers, which has hit their business ahead of Eid.

Eid-ul Fitr will be celebrated either on Wednesday or Thursday depending on the sighting of the crescent on Tuesday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar