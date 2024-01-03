Shore up anti-terror ops in J&K: Shah

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 2

Reviewing the security situation in J&K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today issued multi-pronged instructions to the security agencies on dealing with terrorism.

The minister ordered strengthening of counter-terrorism operations, complete elimination of the terror eco-system, adequate deployment in vulnerable areas, better coordination among the police, Army and the CRPF, and strengthening of the local intelligence network.

Shah chaired a review meeting in the wake of the recent terror attacks in J&K. He lauded the efforts of the security agencies and the UT administration for a “significant decline in terror-related incidents, infiltration and improvement in the law and order situation”. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will continue to adopt zero tolerance towards terrorism,” the Union Home Ministry quoted Shah in a statement this evening.

Shah reviewed the area domination plan of the security agencies to eliminate the threat of terrorism. “Shah issued instructions to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and emphasised the need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system,” the Home Ministry said.

The security agencies have been advised to make “appropriate deployment” in vulnerable areas. Shah said all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter-terror operations and asked for further strengthening the local intelligence network.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Director, Intelligence Bureau, heads of central armed police forces, the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting in New Delhi.

The review took place in the backdrop of the killing of five soldiers by terrorists in an ambush at Dera Ki Gali in the Poonch region of Rajouri on December 21 last year.

