Short film fest sees over 15K participants

PTI

Udhampur, November 13

The Army’s Northern Command has started a short film festival themed ‘Dil Maange More’, aimed at empowering young filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On the opening day of the Dil Maange More Short Film Festival (DMMSFF) on Saturday, interactive workshops and masterclasses by award-winning and renowned filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali, Umesh Shukla, Rahat Kazmi along with acclaimed actors Sara Khan and Tariq Khan were attended by more than 15,000 youth both in online and offline mode.

“It opened to a fantastic response by the youth,” General officer Commanding (GoC), 71-sub area, Maj Gen SS Patil said.

The participants at the festival will be required to make short films of 5-15 minutes duration on the given themes and submit their entries online by December 10. The finale would be held on December 16.