Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reconstituted, 8 nominated

New Delhi: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reconstituted the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and nominated eight personalities as members for three years. The members include AIMIL Pharmaceuticals Chairman KK Sharma and Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj among others. Sinha is also the board chairman. PTI

Srinagar: ‘Shab-e-Barat’ was observed across the Kashmir valley with night-long prayers at major mosques and shrines even as no congregation was allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid here, officials said. ‘Shab-e-Barat’ is observed on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Sha’ban – the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.